MLB

Royals' Salvador Perez: Late scratch Saturday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerez (neck) was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Cubs due to a headache. Perez was initially slated to return to action Saturday after he exited Friday's matchup with posterior neck soreness. The 30-year-old wasn't diagnosed with a concussion following Friday's game, but he tested his injury ahead of the contest and wasn't deemed ready to return. Whether Perez is available in a bench capacity is uncertain, but Cam Gallagher will take his place behind the dish and bat eighth in the starting lineup.

