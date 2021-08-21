Royals' Salvador Perez: Late scratch Saturday
Perez (neck) was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Cubs due to a headache. Perez was initially slated to return to action Saturday after he exited Friday's matchup with posterior neck soreness. The 30-year-old wasn't diagnosed with a concussion following Friday's game, but he tested his injury ahead of the contest and wasn't deemed ready to return. Whether Perez is available in a bench capacity is uncertain, but Cam Gallagher will take his place behind the dish and bat eighth in the starting lineup.www.cbssports.com
