These letters published in the Aug. 22, 2021 print edition of the Las Cruces Sun-News. We’re all familiar with the unmistakable aroma of fresh green chile being roasted this time of year. Chile is a beloved crop in our state. Used in family recipes, for spices, on cheeseburgers, and even used in wine and in peanut brittle, New Mexico chile is one of a kind, and it’s known world-wide.