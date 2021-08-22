Cancel
NYPD looking for man who assaulted elderly victim in subway

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis guy was definitely no hero. A lowlife in a Superman T-shirt allegedly tried to climb over a subway turnstile — then whacked an 80-year-old passerby in the face, said cops who are looking for the attacker. The incident happened Wednesday morning at the 34th Street A/C subway station, the...

