This story was originally published on Apr 16, 2021 and last updated on Aug 19, 2021. A Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card provides proof that you've been vaccinated, but you're no longer limited to carrying around a flimsy piece of paper. Digital vaccine passports have become more accessible throughout the summer as healthcare providers and individual states have implemented their own methods. With these updated digital passes, physical cards are often no longer required, though you should keep your sheet as a backup no matter what. Let's look at the current state of how vaccine passports work on Android, as well as an easy way to save a backup copy to your phone — complete with a shortcut accessible from your home screen.