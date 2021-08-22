Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Watch: Chatting 50 years of L-L League football with legendary coaches Mike Williams, Phil Kauffman, Jim Cantafio

By JEFF REINHART
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be a special season of Lancaster-Lebanon League football, as the league celebrates its golden anniversary. When action gets started on Aug. 27, it will be the 50th season of L-L League football, and to celebrate that milestone and take a trip down memory lane, LNP | LancasterOnline reporters Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart sat down with three legendary coaches to talk all things L-L League football.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Lebanon, PA
Lebanon, PA
Football
Lancaster, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Lancaster, PA
Football
City
Lancaster, PA
Lebanon, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Football#American Football#L L League#Lancaster Lebanon League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 1

Community Policy