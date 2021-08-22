Watch: Chatting 50 years of L-L League football with legendary coaches Mike Williams, Phil Kauffman, Jim Cantafio
This will be a special season of Lancaster-Lebanon League football, as the league celebrates its golden anniversary. When action gets started on Aug. 27, it will be the 50th season of L-L League football, and to celebrate that milestone and take a trip down memory lane, LNP | LancasterOnline reporters Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart sat down with three legendary coaches to talk all things L-L League football.lancasteronline.com
Comments / 1