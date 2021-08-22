GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.