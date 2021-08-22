Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alv#Blackrock Inc#Wells Fargo Company#Alv#Gwm Advisors Llc#Blackrock Inc#Optiver Holding B V#Sec#Autoliv Inc#The Thomson Reuters#Royal Bank Of Canada#Barclays#Kepler Capital Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy