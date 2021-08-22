UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.www.modernreaders.com
