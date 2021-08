See the beautiful Clearwater and Swan River Valleys and enjoy this popular campground park known for its smooth water, good fishing and water sports. Placid Lake was named after the Adirondack Mountains' Lake Placid by Hiram Blanchard, a New Yorker who moved to the area in 1892 to form the Clearwater Land and Livestock Company. A dam was completed below the lake's Owl Creek outlet in 1972, and the park was created in 1977.