Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.