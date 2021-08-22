Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bke#The Buckle Inc#Nyse Bke#Kbc Group Nv#Banque Cantonale Vaudoise#Fora Capital Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Buckle Black#Red#Willow Root#Outpost Makers#Reclaim#Nova Industries#Veece#Ne#The Buckle Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy