Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Life Storage worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.