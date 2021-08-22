Cancel
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

