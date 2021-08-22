Cancel
Springfield, OH

2 flown, 1 driven to hospital after crash in Springfield

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Three people have been taken to the hospital after an injury crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Springfield Police Dispatch tells us crews were called to an entrapment crash on the 800 block of West Columbia Street at 5:07 a.m.

According to dispatch, one vehicle with three people inside had crashed into a light pole.

>>1 injured after head-on crash on U.S. 127 in Darke County

Police on the scene tell our crews two people were transported CareFlight to area hospitals. The third was transported by ground units.

CareFlight was initially put on standby due to the severity of the victims’ injuries.

We are working to learn more about this crash and will update this story once we learn more.

