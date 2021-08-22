Cancel
Stocks

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.05% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

