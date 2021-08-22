Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.05% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.