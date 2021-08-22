Cancel
Richmond, VA

Another hot and humid week on the way

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be hot and muggy with a high in the lower 90s. Weak energy may trigger a stray afternoon storm.

Afternoon temperatures are likely to be in the low and mid 90s the rest of the week. Rain chances will remain low for the remainder of the week ahead.

Henri has weakened into a depression, but is still producing locally heavy rainfall across eastern New York. It will track slowly east through southern New England, raising more flooding concerns. Henri will be a post-tropical storm as it exits the coast sometime Tuesday morning. There are two other systems to watch in the Atlantic basin which has a slim chance of developing into our next tropical cyclones.

More info is in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker .

