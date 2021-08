Rowbottom, who is saddled with 27kg of success ballast upon his Civic Type R, was top of the pile after the first runs. But then Jake Hill, whose Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus is on 39kg ballast, set two laps good enough for pole, and was looking good to earn his first BTCC qualifying-topping effort. Then out came Rowbottom, and his final salvo was enough to dislodge Hill from pole and consign the Ford to the outside of the front row by 0.086 seconds.