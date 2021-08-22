Families enjoy school supply giveaway in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Three-year-old Laryia Baez walked straight to the purple backpack featuring characters from the musical, Frozen, and her twin sister, Laquita, picked a matching pack.

“I’m not surprised. They choose their own outfits and always dress alike,” said the girls’ mother, Marquita Velazquez.

The Sunbury residents were among about 50 families who came out to Cameron Park in Sunbury on Saturday morning to the Dashing With Kindness event that included a free backpack giveaway, face painting, a puppet show and other activities.

Children accompanied by an adult were invited to select one of 150 donated backpacks filled with school supplies, including pencils, folders and paper.

Started last fall by Sunbury resident Angel Rager, the nonprofit group aims to perform acts of kindness in the community.

“I only intended it to last a couple of weeks,” she said, but the response was positive and immediate.

With the help of volunteers, such as members of the PA Bikers for Justice and Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens, Rager has been able to do an act of kindness every month since the start of the year, including the backpack giveaway, and provide flowers to nursing home residents and staff on Mother’s and Father’s Day.

For September, Rager said she’s looking for seniors who need help with lawn care. For more information, visit Dashing With Kindness 2 on Facebook.

Mother of three, Kelly Bender, appreciates the group’s efforts to help out the community.

“This is very helpful,” the Sunbury resident said as her 6-year-old twin daughters, Harley and Elysia Bender, waited in line to select a backpack. “Both of them need new backpacks and they’re going to be in separate classrooms so they’ll need two different sets of everything.”

Rager said the many volunteers she works with and the response from the public is making the effort a success.

“It warms my heart to be able to do this,” she said.