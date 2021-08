"A year ago there were one who laughed at us for all that of the Burofax and 8-2, but look how they are now, without money and without Messi." It is the sentence to a former director of Barcelona who, despite the "ideological rivalry" with Joan Laporta, says he is "suffering from the beautiful" with what he is seeing. Barça decided not to accept the 275 million euros of the CVC fund that would have relieved their coffers, at least in the short term. The club has just been spent 1.8 million before the deterioration of concrete from a rickety Camp. And the partners, whose disaffection is increasing, only requested 15,000 of the 22,000 entries that corresponded to them for the premiere of this Sunday before the Royal Society after 17 months without stepping on the stadium. And now that?