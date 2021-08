Javid Sina, an Afghan refugee based in Sweden, has had a life punctuated by borders. First in Iran, where he spent his childhood, and where as an Afghan he was abused, unable to go to school, and forced to educate himself through the books his family kept at home, from Dostoyevsky to Rumi. Then migrating to Sweden, which he did by foot when he was 15 years old, around ten years ago, after being passed around by a series of exploitative smugglers.