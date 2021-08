The New England Revolution are intent on extending their bountiful unbeaten streak even though the schedule is working against them. The 13-3-4 Revolution’s chase for the MLS Supporters’ Shield hits a tough stretch of two games in four nights when they host old rival D.C. United (8-8-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution will welcome FC Cincinnati at 8 p.m. Saturday and play at New York City FC on Aug. 28 before the FIFA international break in early September.