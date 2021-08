PHILADELPHIA -- Matt Moore’s strange and peculiar Phillies season continued Saturday with his finest performance of the year. He did not allow a hit or a run in a 6-1 victory over the Reds at Citizens Bank Park. He struck out eight batters swinging. But he only pitched six innings. Why only six? Because Moore threw 76 pitches to that point, and he threw only a combined 62 in the previous 17 days. Moore threw more than 80 only once this season -- a 96-pitch effort on July 22 -- as he bounced from the rotation to the bullpen twice before he bounced back to the rotation again for an important victory against the Reds.