LM24 Hour 19: GTE Pro battle heating up

There’s just five hours left to run at Le Mans and key storylines are beginning to emerge in the Hypercar and GTE Pro classes with the end of the race now in sight. Up front, Toyota’s lead remains comfortable, the No. 7 and No. 8 five laps clear of the chasing Alpine. However, vibration and fueling issues continue to dent the team’s confidence. The No. 8 has been managing problems for hours now, and No. 7 now has fuel glitches of its own. The inability to complete a full stint with either car now will be a cause for concern. It remains to be seen whether or not things will get any worse for the leading cars.