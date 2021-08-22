Cancel
LM24 Hour 19: GTE Pro battle heating up

By Stephen Kilbey
racer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s just five hours left to run at Le Mans and key storylines are beginning to emerge in the Hypercar and GTE Pro classes with the end of the race now in sight. Up front, Toyota’s lead remains comfortable, the No. 7 and No. 8 five laps clear of the chasing Alpine. However, vibration and fueling issues continue to dent the team’s confidence. The No. 8 has been managing problems for hours now, and No. 7 now has fuel glitches of its own. The inability to complete a full stint with either car now will be a cause for concern. It remains to be seen whether or not things will get any worse for the leading cars.

Toyota
Motorsports
Ferrari
Sports
CarBuzz.com

Lingenfelter Debuts 60th Anniversary Cunningham C8 Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette is considered by many to be the US's premier sports car. Now in its eight-generation, the Corvette has enjoyed over half a century of sales, and the latest iteration, the C8 is proving to be so popular that Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand. Since the release of the C8, many tuning companies have had a go at building special versions, and despite GM's best attempts to stop tuners from tinkering, we've seen some seriously fast ones come out of the aftermarket. Michigan-based GM tuning specialist Lingenfelter Performance Engineering has now launched its own special edition 'Vette named the 60th Anniversary Cunningham C8 Corvette.
Motorsportsracer.com

Red Bull searching for F1 seat for Albon

Red Bull is trying to find a race seat in 2022 for Alex Albon following Sergio Perez’s contract extension, according to team principal Christian Horner. Albon was demoted to the role of reserve driver at the end of 2020 following an inconsistent year in which he finished seventh in the drivers’ championship. His work in the simulator and behind the scenes has been widely praised by both the team and Perez — the man who replaced him — but Albon has been chasing race opportunities, currently competing in DTM but also linked with a future in IndyCar.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro

The Taiwanese outfit in its first competitive appearance with the Porsche 911 RSR-19 claimed a major upset in Thursday's hyperpole session, following a red flag for Kevin Estre's crashed #92 factory Porsche, as Dries Vanthoor clocked the fastest time of 3m46.882s. Making his return to Le Mans for the first...
Motorsportsracer.com

LM24 Hour 5: Corvette surges as Toyota holds steady

We’re approaching the quarter mark of the Le Mans 24 Hours and the light is already beginning to fade trackside. Toyota No. 7 is firmly in control, but the team’s tire issues persist. The No. 8 of Brendon Hartley, which had closed in to within a handful of seconds of the leading car after the safety car in Hour 4, has now dropped back and is almost two minutes behind after having to make yet another unscheduled stop to change the right-rear tire as a precaution for a suspected puncture.
Motorsportsracer.com

LM24 Hour 18: Toyota's No. 8 goes a lap down

With a quarter of the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours to run the No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 HYBRID’s chances of winning are only increasing. Kamui Kobayashi has climbed in for another stint and is now a full lap ahead of the No. 8, which continues to suffer minor hiccups. The car, Toyota tells RACER, has to stop more frequently as it cannot complete a full stint due to a fuel glitch, and it also has a vibration problem.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole

The Belgian, who is part of Audi's factory GT3 roster, explained that he got the maximum out of his Porsche 911 RSR-19 on the way to beating Ferrari driver Daniel Serra to the top spot in Thursday evening's Hyperpole session by nearly two tenths of a second. "Normally I would...
Motorsportsracer.com

LM24 Hour 13: Yifea overtakes WRT teammate for LMP2 lead

Another hour has passed at the Le Mans 24 Hours and this one – ominously Hour 13 – gave Toyota their biggest shock of the race as the No. 7 Toyota GR010 went straight on at Indianapolis and sat stationery on the exit of the corner. Could this be the first crack in the armor for the rock steady Hypercars? The Toyota mechanics hurriedly grabbed their gloves, but Kamui Kobayashi got the car going again and stayed out on track.
Motorsportsracer.com

LM24 Hour 3: Toyota in control despite tire troubles

We’re now three hours into the 89th Le Mans 24 Hours and Toyota continues to control proceedings. The No. 7 maintains its lead but the No. 8 has closed in. Both cars have had to make stops early as a precaution, as the team believes that debris has caused two slow punctures. This meant the No. 8 briefly took the lead for the first time in the race due to the stops being out of sync.
Motorsportsracer.com

LM24 Hour 4: Aston Martin crash shuffles the field

We are four hours into this, fast, frantic 89th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours at the Circuit de la Sarthe and we’ve had our first retirement. The big story from Hour 4 was the big incident for the No. 98 Aston Martin Racing Vantage AMR of Marcos Gomes, who was running second in class before having a big off at Indianapolis.
Motorsportsracer.com

LM24 Hour 12: Toyota still 1-2 as pace increases at halfway point

We’ve reached the halfway point of the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours and the field has completed the 12th hour of the race without much fanfare – a rarity in this year’s rendition of the race. Track and air temperatures have dropped, the safety car has stayed parked, and yellow flags have remained in the pockets of the marshals.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

The Weissach marque endured a disappointing 24 hours in which it rarely matched the class leaders for the second year in a row, but finished third and fourth in GTE Pro after the second entries from Ferrari and Corvette both hit problems. It particularly struggled for straightline speed, with both...
Motorsportsracer.com

LM24 Hour 20: Podium battle tightening between Alpine and Glickenhaus

With just four hours to go at Le Mans, a 1-2 finish for Toyota looks ever more likely; the No. 7 continuing the lead the field with Jose Maria Lopez. Both GR010s are nursing fuel problems, but continue to run at a strong pace. With a margin of 18 minutes to the nearest challenger, it’s going to take major drama to deny the Japanese marque its first Hypercar-era Le Mans victory.
Motorsportsracer.com

AF Corse Ferrari reigns in GTE Pro at Le Mans

The battle of the factory teams in GTE Pro, as ever, didn’t disappoint this year, AF Corse prevailing for a fourth win in the top GT category at the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans. The No. 51 trio of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Come Ledogar were the...
Motorsportsracer.com

LM24 Hour 23: Stability up front into the final hour

It would take a cruel stroke of fortune reminiscent of the pre-2018 years to deny the No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 Hybrid and their drivers an overall victory after the penultimate hour of the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans. Mike Conway, at the wheel of the No. 7,...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Le Mans 24h: Toyotas lead, Ferrari vs. Corvette in GTE Pro

The #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing entry had a 68s lead despite a wayward moment for Lopez at Mulsanne Corner, when Kaz Nakajima pitted the #8 car pitted at the end of the 17th hour. However, when Lopez handed over to Conway, the pitcrew struggled with a sticking wheelnut and gave up 40s of its advantage to the other Toyota, although the Briton and Nakajima were then matching each other’s lap times, around three seconds off their fastest laps.

