Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Mercer County in central New Jersey Southwestern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Southern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey South Central Somerset County in northern New Jersey * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 536 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Manalapan, Princeton, Jamesburg, Hightstown, Cranbury, Allentown, Roosevelt, Rocky Hill, and Twin Rivers. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 9. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 64 and 69. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 4 and 16. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE