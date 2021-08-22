Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Mercer County in central New Jersey Southwestern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Southern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey South Central Somerset County in northern New Jersey * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 536 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Manalapan, Princeton, Jamesburg, Hightstown, Cranbury, Allentown, Roosevelt, Rocky Hill, and Twin Rivers. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 9. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 64 and 69. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 4 and 16. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Mount Holly, NJ
City
Allentown, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
City
Rocky Hill, NJ
City
Jamesburg, NJ
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Cranbury Township, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Middlesex, NJ
City
East Brunswick, NJ
City
Hightstown, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Interstate 195
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy