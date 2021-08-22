Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fall River County, SD

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Southern Foot Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 03:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Fall River; Oglala Lakota; Southern Foot Hills EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER ACROSS FAR SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON .DISCUSSION...Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s, warmest over south central South Dakota. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly from northwest to south central South Dakota. Southerly winds of 15 to 30 mph early today will become westerly at 15 to 25 mph late this morning and afternoon behind the passage of a cool front. Higher gusts can be expected at times through the day. Relative humidities will drop to 15 to 30 percent, lowest values over far southwest South Dakota. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Monday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the high category to very high category.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fall River County, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oglala Lakota#South Central#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy