Five Rangers provide their own assessments and goals to finish out 2021

The 2021 season is heading into its final week of August. The Rangers are in the thick of their rebuild, and while the season is over record-wise, there’s still a lot of growth the club can achieve in the final 40 days. The turnaround on this roster has changed drastically since April 1st. Only twelve players currently remain on the major league roster after being in the Opening Day lineup (eight have remained all season without moving to the IL, demoted, etc.). However, there’s still a lot that can change in the final forty days. I talked to five players about how they look at their season and their target goal to finish out 2021.