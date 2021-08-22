The True Tenets of Judaism Categorically Repudiate BDS

This is the penultimate haftara of consolation, the sixth in the series of seven that have brought us from Tisha B’Av into Elul with Rosh Hashana drawing near. Our haftara deals with light. The light itself is instructed to arise because the light that illuminates all other lights is approaching. The nations of the world will at last recognize the special mission of Israel, and Israel will perform that mission for the good of all mankind. The wicked will be eradicated, and Hamas and its ilk will no longer be heard in the Land (See Yeshayahu 60:18).