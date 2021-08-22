Cancel
The True Tenets of Judaism Categorically Repudiate BDS

By JNS News Service
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest publicly promoted smear campaign against Israel by woke capitalists has come from Ben & Jerry’s president Anuradha Mittal on July 19: “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in [a territory whose inhabitants are subject to] an internationally recognized illegal occupation.” Not so fast, writes Israeli Ambassador Alan Baker. Not only is the claim “based on a false premise,” relying on a nonbinding General Assembly resolution, it also runs counter to “the Palestinians’ own wishes and legal obligations in the Oslo Accords.”

