Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney Plus’ Vacation Friends star Yvonne Orji has nothing but praise for John Cena

By Tom Percival
thedigitalfix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing quite like a relaxing vacation is there. The calm ocean breeze, chilling by the pool, accidentally ingesting cocaine. Wait? What was that last one? Vacation Friends, the new raucous Disney Plus adult comedy movie, is all about those strange people you meet while on holiday who seem great at the time, but you quickly realise you’ve nothing in common with besides the fact you both like the same bar.

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meredith Hagner
Person
Yvonne Orji
Person
John Cena
Person
Kyla
Person
Lil Rel Howery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Disney World#Disney Plus#Vacation Friends#Tedtalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Celebritiesblavity.com

Actor John Cena Posts His 'Black Twin' And The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Everyone has a doppelganger and apparently John Cena has a Black one, according to reports from CNN. The actor and WWE superstar posted a photo of trainer and bodybuilder Brendan Cobbina that has been circulating on social media because of their resemblance. Cena posted the photo on his Instagram without...
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

John Cena Shares Photo Of Black Man Who Looks Just Like Him

John Cena has fully transitioned from wrestling star to Hollywood actor, and he's been embraced by the masses as a result. The charismatic entertainer has had a legendary career in the WWE, bringing his acting chops over to the big screen and adapting very well to the glitz and glam. He's also somewhat of an internet meme, often trending as people make jokes about his "You can't see me" catchphrase. This week, Cena participated in some of the trollery that surrounds him, sharing a photo of a Black man who somehow looks exactly like him.
MoviesDen of Geek

Sweet Girl Review: Jason Momoa Netflix Thriller Sours Quickly

It’s Friday, which means that it’s time for Netflix to release another generic action thriller into the wild. This week it’s Sweet Girl, which stars Jason Momoa as a devoted husband and father whose loss of his wife to cancer — which could have been possibly prevented had the big, bad pharma company done the right thing — sends him and his daughter down a dark path of justice.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dave Bautista Wants to Team with Jason Momoa for a Lethal Weapon Style Buddy Movie

These days there are movies made out of many a throwaway comment or ambitious little bit of banter, so when Dave Bautistamakes a suggestion that Jason Momoa should make a movie with him, who is to say that someone will not want to make that happen. Bautista has seen a meteoric rise in his career since he became known for playing Drax in Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy, appearing in Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead on Netflix, and soon to appear in the remake of Dune, but he has also been quite forward in letting people know what type of movies he wants to make and what he doesn't.
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Says He Has “Never Ever” Worked With Someone Who Made Him Laugh Harder Than Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ last month and sees Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Not only do Johnson and Blunt have a lot of fun together onscreen, but their real-life chemistry has made for a delightful press tour. In fact, it was recently announced that the dynamic duo would be re-teaming for a movie about Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. In honor of Johnson's and Blunt's fun times, The Rock recently took to Instagram to say he's never worked with anyone who made him laugh harder. We hope Kevin Hart isn't too hurt by this news!
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Vacation Friends’ John Cena Credits His Time In The WWE For His Hilarious Deadpan Style

In recent years, John Cena has effectively joined the ranks of great deadpan comedians such as Aubrey Plaza, Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell with his roles in Trainwreck, The Suicide Squad and this weekend’s release, Vacation Friends. The actor has really come into his style of humor in the past few years, and he’s speaking to how it has become a defining part of his Hollywood career.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9’s John Cena Recalls Vin Diesel And The Fast And Furious Cast Being ‘Apprehensive’ About Him Joining The Franchise

Joining one of the most famous film franchises of all time is a daunting endeavor, even if you’re already very famous in your own right. Just ask John Cena, who made his debut as Jakob Toretto in F9 back in June. Though he’s proven he can hold his own both in the WWE ring and on film, he admits that he had to work against a unique challenge: Vin Diesel and other cast members were "apprehensive" about joining the Fast and the Furious series.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Called Out Top AEW Star ‘Failure’

John Cena has been one of the highest merchandise sellers in WWE and has greatly impacted the business during his full-time work. But, Paul Wight, who shocked the pro wrestling world after signing with AEW, said that Cena doubted Paul Wight’s ability to sell merchandise. Paul Wight opens up on...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Reveals Why Batista Really Quit WWE

Arguably two of the biggest stars over the past twenty years consist of John Cena and Batista. Both stars were huge deals during the Ruthless Agression era as John Cena owned Smackdown and Batista owned Raw after Evolution had split up. Both stars since their best years have gone on to do great things such as acting and coming back to WWE for a quick pop and a paycheck. John Cena has some insight into why we have seen Cena but we can’t see Batista in WWE….Roman Reigns ‘Real Fight’ With Matt Riddle Leaks.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jungle Cruise Has A Joke With A Sword The Adults Are Gonna Love, But The Rock And Emily Blunt Reveal It Was Supposed To Be Way Dirtier

Like many Disney movies that have come before it, Jungle Cruise will appeal to kids and parents alike. By casting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt as its lead actors, the movie’s creative team made it possible for the movie -- based on the popular Disney theme park attraction - to be more of an adult-friendly crowd-pleaser. It turns out that decision meant they had to cut some of the actors’ best bits back to keep Jungle Cruise kid-friendly -- including a hilarious scene involving some dirty jokes about a sword.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Dwayne Johnson is Meeting With Disney About a JUNGLE CRUISE Sequel Following Its Box Office Success

That’s actually pretty damn good considering the ongoing pandemic. Johnson celebrated with his fans in a video he shared on Instagram that you can watch below. I’m actually happy that the film is doing well at the box office as it’s a really good movie! Also, a successful box office draw means that Disney is going to want to make a sequel. Johnson confirmed Disney’s interest in a sequel in an update he shared on Twitter. In that tweet, he says that he has a meeting with Disney next weekend.
MoviesMovieWeb

John Cena Fans Can't Wait to See More Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad HBO Max Spinoff

The Suicide Squad is now in theaters and on HBO Max, and one takeaway for many viewers is that John Cena absolutely killed it as Peacemaker. Hitting very well with fans and critics alike, The Suicide Squad is getting a lot of praise for its ensemble cast. Some are saying this role has been the best yet for Cena, and even those who were apprehensive about the F9 star's involvement are now beyond stoked to see his return in James Gunn's Peacemaker series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy