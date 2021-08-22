Van Hollen Joins Other Senators in Seeking Protection for Afghan Women

WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Monday joined U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and 42 of their Senate colleagues in urging the Biden administration to take swift, robust action to protect and support Afghan women leaders facing unparalleled danger following the Taliban’s violent sweep across Afghanistan and seizure of Kabul. In a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, the senators called on the Administration to create a humanitarian parole category specifically for women leaders, activists, human rights defenders, parliamentarians, journalists, and members of the Female Tactical Platoon of the Afghan Special Security Forces, and to streamline the paperwork process to facilitate referrals to allow for fast, humane, and efficient relocation to the United States.