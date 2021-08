As home prices continue increasing, wage growth has not. Median home prices jumped 7.2% last year while wages only increased about 3.7%, according to Realtor.com. And even now, there’s not much positive news about wage growth. Realtor.com says wage growth could be even lower as low-wage workers were more likely to get laid off, skewing the data. Realtor.com wanted to see where home prices and wage growth have the highest discrepancies to find the areas where locals are at risk of being priced out. The site found the largest wage and home price gaps in smaller areas where wealthier people and investors have sought out second homes.