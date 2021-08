If you've been in the workforce long enough, odds are you've dealt with a boss—likely a few—that you didn't exactly see eye-to-eye with. It's almost a rite of passage to butt heads with a manager at some point along your career path. And because there are so many things that can make someone a bad boss—from a short temper to an overinflated ego—a new 2021 survey set out to determine just what people dislike the most about their boss. The career experts at Zippia surveyed 2,000 workers to better understand "toxic employee-boss relationships," which included asking them what characteristics and behaviors they like least about their managers. Read on to discover what people hate most about their boss.