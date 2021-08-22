Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Premier League 2021

The European club soccer season is in full swing with all of the major leagues now underway. Action is already heating up in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga, while plenty of eyes are on France where Lionel Messi and PSG hope to run away with every trophy this season. As we head into the final weekend of club soccer before the September international break, let's rank the five matches you keep an eye. Also, we've tossed some notables around the globe to watch over the next few days.