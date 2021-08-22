Cancel
Premier League

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Premier League 2021

By Jason Kates
MassLive.com
The biggest match of week two in the English Premier League takes place at the Emirates Stadium for a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea. In the opening week of the 2021-22 season, the Gunners suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Brentford, while the Blues took care of business versus Crystal Palace with a 3-0 triumph on goals from Trevor Chalabah, Marcos Alonso and American international Christian Pulisic. Chelsea will receive a massive boost on the offensive end, as recently signed Romelu Lukaku is set to once again make his debut for the Blues versus an Arsenal defense that should provide him with plenty of opportunities.

