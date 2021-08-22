Cancel
Texas State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test

By KATE MCGEE
KWTX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has now tested negative for COVID-19, four days after testing positive for the virus. “I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination I received,” Abbott said in a video he posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon. “So, I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”

