Letter: Another mask rebellion and burning memories

I walked a path in John Topits Park today that I believe goes by the proposed library site. Here it is, the end of August with no significant rain in a month or more, and there is still standing water in this area. I just don’t understand the city officials thoughts that this is a better site than the one on Ocean Boulevard that is level with no trees that need to be removed. There is a garage that I guess is part of it and would need to be torn down, but that seems minor in comparison. The ground preparation for the Topits site will be enormous and who knows what they will need to do to divert the water, if it can be diverted, as well as to get to stable land?