Chico, CA

Letter: Another mask rebellion and burning memories

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 6 days ago

Before I could leave the house she demanded “Wear your mask, the air’s unhealthy!” After 50 years I’ve learned to at least fake compliance. “Will do” easily escaped my once-rebellious lips. Away from her caring concerns I stopped pedaling my bike and removed my mask. It was spoiling my ride and I‘d survived worse.

