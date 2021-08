The matchup: For the first time since 2010 when both teams were Northeastern Buckeye Conference rivals, the Marlington Dukes will meet the Northwest Indians in a regular-season football game. Marlington, which won that last meeting 32-21 behind three rushing touchdowns by Alden Hill, opened the 2021 season with a 20-12 win over Coventry. Northwest, which left the NBC after 2010 and is now in the Principals Athletic Conference, fell 21-7 to Norton in its first 2021 contest.