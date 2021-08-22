Cancel
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 13:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carter County through 445 PM MDT At 413 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Alzada, or 36 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alzada, Capitol and Albion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Fillmore County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fillmore; Thayer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fillmore and northeastern Thayer Counties through 630 PM CDT At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bruning, or 33 miles north of Belleville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ohiowa and Milligan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Door County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kewaunee, southern Door and northeastern Manitowoc Counties through 915 PM CDT At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Bay Shore Park to near Luxemburg to near Denmark. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Luxemburg around 840 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kewaunee, Algoma and Two Creeks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Door County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kewaunee, southern Door and northeastern Manitowoc Counties through 915 PM CDT At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Bay Shore Park to near Luxemburg to near Denmark. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Luxemburg around 840 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kewaunee, Algoma and Two Creeks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 05:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ Sunday to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 05:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Grant County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota. Target Area: Grant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Grant County through 1045 AM CDT At 948 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elbow Lake, or 24 miles south of Fergus Falls, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Elbow Lake around 950 AM CDT. Barrett around 1000 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Erdahl and Hoffman. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 71 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Kidder County, NDweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kidder by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Kidder DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Kidder County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Eddy County, NDweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eddy, Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eddy; Griggs DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Eddy and Griggs Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Western Mackinac, Eastern Mackinac and Beaver Island and surrounding islands Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clare A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Clare County through 500 PM EDT At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Roscommon Township, or 11 miles south of Prudenville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Farwell... Harrison... Lake Lake George... Long Lake... Leota MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

