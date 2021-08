The Steelers beat the Lions 26-20 on Saturday night at Heinz Field. Let's take a look at the Steelers who are rising and falling as the preseason rolls on:. • Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth was introduced with the starting offense before the game along with veteran Eric Ebron. After he made two touchdown catches in the first quarter, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll leap over Ebron on the depth chart and be the starting tight end when the Steelers open the regular season in Buffalo in a few weeks. Ebron didn’t help himself on the first drive when he dropped a third-down pass from Roethlisberger. Later in the second quarter, he was called for illegal procedure. The Steelers are going to play with two tight ends a lot, but when they want to play with three receivers, it’s hard to see how Ebron adds more value than Freiermuth. In fact, it’s looking rather obvious Freiermuth should play more than Ebron.