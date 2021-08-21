Cancel
Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason from Heinz Field on Saturday night. The Lions will look to rebound from a 16-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week on a last-second field goal. They held the lead for most of the game but just couldn’t pull off the win. As for Pittsburgh, they are coming off their second win of the preseason against the Eagles, 24-16.

