Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

Family feuds are commonplace in the NFL. And no, we’re not talking about ones with Steve Harvey. Football has a way of bringing family together. Whether it’s in the living room, in the bleachers or on the sidelines, the National Football League has a long-standing history of family moments. The Belichicks and Shanahans, for instance, have established a coaching lineage. Antoine Winfield Jr., Patrick Surtain II, and Jaycee Horn, meanwhile, are stepping in the footsteps of their fathers. Bradley and Nick Chubb, Matt Ryan and Mike McGlinchey, and Marshawn Lynch and JaMarcus Russell have even brought cousin bonds to the league.