Youth Culture, Coming-of-Age Explored by Nordic Talents of Tomorrow at Haugesund

By Alexander Durie
Variety
 6 days ago
The Norwegian International Film Festival kicked off on Saturday its 49th edition in the coastal town of Haugesund, an occasion for industry filmgoers and Nordic film aficionados to discover new projects from the region’s top talent.

One of festival’s highlights is its Next Nordic Generation– a selection of the best graduation short films from various Nordic film schools.

10 shorts were selected this year made by creatives perceived as some of the region’s filmmakers of tomorrow.

Three of the films come from Westerdals, Kristiania University College in Oslo, Norway, another trio from Aalto ELO Film School in Helsinki, Finland, and two each from HDK-Valand at the University of Göteborg, Sweden and The National Film School of Denmark in Copenhagen. This means that – with the exception of Iceland – all countries from the Nordic region are represented.

This selection was made by a jury of Håkon Skogrand, a former program manager for the Norwegian Film Festival, producer Khalid Maimouni and musician and filmmaker Elle Márjá Eira. The whole process was overseen by Christian Høkaas, assistant program director at The Norwegian International Film Festival.

With films touching on themes ranging from coming-of-age, complex family dynamics, exile, migration, and sexuality, Høkaas told Variety that various societal issues from the Nordic countries are “quite well illustrated” in these films, and show “various types of talent.”

Høkaas noted the disparity in the selected films. For example, “When the Mill Hill Trees Spoke to Me” and “Death, Dictates Silence” are both made by students from the same film school in Sweden. Yet they tackle very different issues – the first focuses more on nature, is slower and nostalgic, while the second, about an Afghan refugee, has obvious political undertones.

Considering that these films were made by students, it seems no coincidence that many center on youth, teen years and childhood. There are two stand-out animated shorts: “Favorite Daughter” and “I Don’t Have Time For This,” selected from many submitted. They were both made by graduate students from The National Film School of Denmark, which Høkaas says produces some amazing experimental animated films  experiment that take the genre to new heights.

All other films are live action but also all of them turn on coming-of-age narrative exploring issues like controlling parents (“Mother’s Wrath”), emotional goodbyes in transitional periods (“Goodbye Tornio”), sadistic love stories brought to the extreme (“Mad from the Sun”), made-up war games to protect childhood friendship bonds (“Burn!”), teen pregnancy in an unsupportive family (“Fittefaen”) and how masculinity can confront sexual orientation (“Pecking Order”).

These films explore youth culture in the Nordic countries via various styles, with compelling cinematography set in cities and nature. All of them, however, engage with the story material in authentic and original ways.

Høkaas tells Variety that this selection of new exciting Nordic filmmakers underscores the continuing trend of Nordic cinema to place young people as central characters. In doing so, filmmakers often position the stories from a child’s perspective, inspired by other stand-out contemporary works from the region, like “Let the Right One In” and “Becoming Astrid.”

“They have been inspired by general Scandinavian cinema trends,” Høkaas says. “There’s a lot of films with good child acting, seeing movies through the eyes of the children and supporting characters – highlighting them in a way that they become the eyes of the audience in a way.”

The films will be screened in Haugesund in the presence of the directors on Wednesday Aug. 25. The award ceremony the following day will see the best film winner receiving 10,000 Norwegian Krone ($1,109). Here is the full list of the 10 graduation shorts included in Haugesund’s 2021 Next Nordic Generation strand.

“Mother’s Wrath,” (“Perintö”; dir: Tuuli Sirkeinen; producer: Janne Lähteenmäki; Finland)

“Goodbye Tornio,” (“Hei Hei Tornio”; dir: Emilia Hernesniemi; prod: Eveliina Mauno; Finland)

“Mad from the Sun,” (“Auringonpistos”; dir: Anna Äärelä; prod: Pilvi Kuusrainen; Finland)

“When the Mill Hill Trees Spoke to Me,” (dir-prod: Kirsikka Paakkinen; Finland, Sweden)

“Death, Dictates Silence,” (“Döden dikterar tystnad”; dir-prod: Javid Sina;  Sweden)

“Favorite Daughter,” (“Yndlingsdatter”; dir: Susi Haaning; prod: Sophie D’Souza; Denmark)

“I Don’t Have Time for This” (“Jeg har ikke tid til det her”; dir: Mathias Rodrigues Bjerre; prod: Mads-August Grarup Hertz; Denmark)

“Burn!” (“Brenn!”; dir: Syver Flem; prod: Markus Langlo; Norway)

“Pecking Order,” (“Hønekamp”; dir: Johannes Veine Wiig; prod: Kjetil Jore; Norway)

“Fittefaen,” (dir: Ingrid Storrønningen; prod: Amanda Malmbekk; Norway)

MoviesVariety

Sharon Stone to Receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival – Global Bulletin

The 17th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23-Oct. 3) will honor Sharon Stone with its highest accolade, the Golden Icon Award. Stone will be in Zurich to accept the award in person on Sept. 25. The award ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” which earned Stone an Oscar nomination. The actor will also conduct a masterclass where she will offer insights into her creative process and career.
MusicVariety

Cynthia Erivo Reveals Why Playing Aretha Franklin Was Like a ‘Puzzle’

Cynthia Erivo was walking the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards when Variety senior culture & events editor Marc Malkin asked her what her favorite song to sing is. Without a second thought, Erivo belted out Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way,” and soon after, her agent called with news that Clive Davis had heard her rendition and recommended her to portray the legendary soul singer in National Geographic’s “Genius” anthology series. The rest is history.
MusicVariety

Olivia Rodrigo Adds Paramore to Songwriting Credits on ‘Good 4 U’

Olivia Rodrigo has retroactively added two members of. to the writing credits of her hit single “Good 4 U” — the second time she’s made such a revision for songs from her blockbuster debut album, “Sour.” She had previously added Taylor Swift and cowriters to the credits of her song “Déjà vu”; Swift and cowriters were credited on Rodrigo’s “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” at the time of its release.
CelebritiesVariety

‘Enola Holmes’ Writer Jack Thorne Calls for TV Disability Quota: ‘TV Has Failed Disabled People. Utterly and Totally.’

BAFTA-winning dramatist and playwright Jack Thorne has slammed the U.K. TV industry’s shoddy treatment of disability and has called for a quota to redress the situation. Delivering the annual James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Thorne, a disabled professional whose credits include the West End play “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child,” Netflix film “Enola Holmes” and TV series “His Dark Materials,” said: “Disability is the forgotten diversity, the one everyone leaves out of speeches.”
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Diversity and Representation in the Nordic Film Industry Tackled in Haugesund

Discussions around increasing diversity and representation across the film industry have been multiplying in the past few years after global movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter spurred systemic change. Confronting these issues head-on was one of the main topics of discussion in Haugesund at this year’s Norwegian Intl. Film Festival, notably through the panel event, Status Quo – Diversity Seminar.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Death, Dictates Silence’: An Afghan Refugee Portrays Exile in Film Screened at Haugesund

Javid Sina, an Afghan refugee based in Sweden, has had a life punctuated by borders. First in Iran, where he spent his childhood, and where as an Afghan he was abused, unable to go to school, and forced to educate himself through the books his family kept at home, from Dostoyevsky to Rumi. Then migrating to Sweden, which he did by foot when he was 15 years old, around ten years ago, after being passed around by a series of exploitative smugglers. And even today, now that he just finished film school in Göteburg, he saw his ambitions restricted by borders...
ReligionPosted by
Variety

Religion, Islam and Feminism Come Under the Focus at Haugesund

In between an Adventist Church and a parish church belonging to the Church of Norway in the coastal town of Haugesund lies the Haugesund Public Library which proved the setting for the first major panel discussion at this year’s Haugesund Festival, which turned on Feminism and Religion. In this Christian-dominated environment, the conversation turned in part on a doc-feature, “Seyran Ateş: Sex, Revolution and Islam,” which screens at the festival. The conversation was organized by the Norwegian Intl. Film Festival-Haugesund in collaboration with The Church Council and The Church of Norway. For context, recent studies report that the majority of Norwegians do not...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘It’s a Strange Beast of a Festival’: Karlovy Vary’s Karel Och Talks Quotas, Criticism and the Necessity for Dialogue

Returning after not one but two cancellations caused by the pandemic, Karlovy Vary Film Festival moves into its final days, with artistic director Karel Och already looking back on the 55th edition, pushed back to Aug. 20-28. “It was a good decision to postpone,” he tells Variety, noting that the streamlined program, with 25 fewer titles than usual, helped satisfy the audience’s needs. “I think people appreciated the fact that even if they came just for one day, they could see what they wanted to see.” The event has welcomed the likes of Ninja Thyberg, Alice Diop, Berlinale winner Radu Jude, French...
CelebritiesVariety

Celebrities Disappear From Internet as China Moves Against Fan Culture

China announced further steps to control celebrity fan culture, which regulators say has become “chaotic.” The moves came as one of China’s most prominent stars Vicki Zhao Wei was scrubbed from the internet and another star, female actor Zheng Shuang was punished for a tax scandal. The Cyberspace Administration of...
CelebritiesVariety

Danielle Brooks Wishes She Could Play Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson Again

After Danielle Brooks watched Mahalia Jackson’s performance in Questlove’s “Summer of Soul” documentary, she was inspired to revisit portraying the Queen of Gospel again. The star and co-executive producer of “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia Jackson” was a fan of the titular singer prior to signing onto Lifetime’s original movie, but...
InternetVariety

Why Twitter Can’t Afford to Ease Up in Fake-News Fight

Twitter may not be the biggest Silicon Valley-based social media company, but it’s still struggled just as much as the big fish in keeping a lid on misinformation. For example, the German Marshall Fund of the United States earlier this year found that shares of content from deceptive sites by verified Twitter accounts reached an all-time high in Q4 2020. That same study, which was based on an analysis of NewsWhip data, found interaction with deceptive sites on Facebook leading up to the 2020 election was more than twice that leading up to the 2016 election.
TV & VideosVariety

How the 2021 Reality Host Emmy Race Reflects Major Strides in Diversity and Inclusion

Most unscripted television series operate on the premise that they depict real people in their actual professions or day-to-day lives. So, it’s significant that all the shows nominated in the reality or competition host category at the Emmys this year feature people from marginalized groups or cultures. Whether it’s VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Netflix’s “Nailed It!” and “Queer Eye,” or Bravo’s “Top Chef,” this sends the message that the faces of these shows are leaders in the community and are to be respected.
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Murdered Her Millionaire Husband and is now Contesting His Will

The remains of a missing Dutch business tycoon, Mr. Tob Cohen, was found in an empty underground water tank in his lavish suburban home in Nairobi, which he installed to capture rainwater to irrigate his garden. Alas, for 55 days, it was his grave. As the police found his body, his hands, neck, and legs were bound together; he was viciously tortured before being killed and dumped. He was 71 years old.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Liv Ullmann, Ane Dahl Torp to Star in US Exec-Produced Dark Fable ‘The Nix’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Two-time Academy-award nominated Norwegian actor Liv Ullmann (‘The Emigrants,’ ‘Face to Face’), Ane Dahl Torp (“Charter”, “Home Ground”) and model-turned actor Elsa Brisinger, have been cast in the forthcoming Swedish dark fable “The Nix.” The eerie pic anchored in Scandinavian mythology was pitched on Wednesday at Haugesund’s Nordic Co-Production Market by rising Swedish talent Niclas Gillis, multi-awarded for his US-set short pics “The Cave” and “Hold Me Down,” the latter winning Best Short Film at Harlem Int’l Film Festival. “The Nix” is being produced by Nordic Factory Film Sweden’s Helene Granqvist (“Granny’s Dancing on the Table”), president of WIFT, and executive produced...

