Learning to drive is a big step for your teenager and when they finally pass their test, they're going to want their own car. The big question now is, who pays for it? Some parents are happy to buy their teen a car right away but others are more cautious. It's important to teach them the value of money and people worry about missing that opportunity if they just pay for the car. On the other hand, cars are expensive and saving up on their own can be a challenge. There are pros and cons on both sides and there are a few different options to consider. So, should you buy your teenager their first car or not?