What’s the Buzz: Mr. Corman, The Suicide Squad, and Princess Mononoke

This week, Hawk Ripjaw gets excited about The Suicide Squad, Caemeron Crain recommends checking our Mr. Corman on Apple TV+, and Hal Kitchen sings the praises of Princess Mononoke.