What’s the Buzz: Mr. Corman, The Suicide Squad, and Princess Mononoke

By 25YL
25yearslatersite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to What’s the Buzz, 25YL’s feature where members of our staff provide you with recommendations on a weekly basis. In our internet age, there is so much out there to think about watching, reading, listening to, etc., that it can be hard to separate the wheat from the chaff, filter out the noise, or find those diamonds in the rough. But have no fear! We’re here to help you do that thing I just described with three different metaphors. Each week a rotating cast of writers will offer their recommendations based on things they have discovered. They won’t always be new to the world, but they’ll be new to us, or we hope new to you. This week, Hawk Ripjaw gets excited about The Suicide Squad, Caemeron Crain recommends checking our Mr. Corman on Apple TV+, and Hal Kitchen sings the praises of Princess Mononoke.

25yearslatersite.com

