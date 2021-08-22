Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

After more than a year, Total Praise Ministries congregation returns home

By John Surratt
Vicksburg Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday morning, the congregation of Total Praise Ministries Church celebrated a rebirth. For the first time in more than a year, when COVID-19 forced church officials to discontinue in-person services in favor of streaming services online, the members held services in the church at 2009 Drummond St. And when...

www.vicksburgpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Services#Congregation#Church Building#16 By 21 Church Pews#Covid#Facebook And Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Fox News

Long-lost sisters reunite after more than 20 years apart: 'Our future is bright'

Two sisters who said they were separated as children and reunited more than two decades later are hoping to inspire others to not give up hope. Brittanny Bigley, 31, and Amanda Stiles, 29, said they entered foster care when they were infants. They eventually lost touch in 1993 when Bigley’s biological father gained custody over her and their foster family legally adopted Stiles.
Cisco, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Cisco church closes after 140-year ministry

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The First Presbyterian Church in Cisco was constructed in 1924 during the town’s oil boom, but the congregation has been around since the town’s founding in 1881. “The first service took place August, 29th, 1881 with four charter members,” says current church member and organist Kevin...
Menasha, WIWBAY Green Bay

Menasha rehabilitation center reopens more than a year after fire

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been more than a year since a devastating fire forced the evacuation of the Oakridge Gardens Rehabilitation and Memory Center but finally, residents are now returning. It was June 18th, of last year when firefighters responded for a fire that broke out in the attic...
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

B.L.E.S.S. in action

Over 400 backpacks filled with the required supplies went to area children Saturday at the Storm Lake United Methodist Church B.L.E.S.S. sixth annual school supply giveaway. Around 75 volunteers make this event happen. Parents call in their student’s names, grade level and school by the end of July. Then the volunteers go to work fulfilling the lists.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Upworthy

Firefighters make a kiddie pool for children after seeing Mom fill her kids’ pool using a pot

Firefighters often go above and beyond the call of duty and this time it was a mother from North Carolina who was thankful. It was a hot day and the woman wanted to make her kids' day by filling up their kiddie pool so they could have a splash in it and beat away the heat and boredom. It was also her young son's birthday so she wanted him to have a good day and what better way than to spend it splashing in the water. She placed the kiddie pool outside in the yard, started to fill it. She didn't have a hose, which meant she had to use a pot and it was going to take time as the kiddie pool needs quite a lot of water. Her kids waited around, waiting to jump into the pool. She would have to take multiple trips indoors and back out onto the yard, to fill the pot.
The Mountaineer

Local volunteers make tragic discovery lending a hand for flood recovery

The body of a fifth flood victim was discovered and identified Sunday, but this time, it wasn’t by trained out-of-town rescue crews but by local volunteers who’d pitched in to help with flood recovery. Nothing could have prepared Travis Bramlett for how that day unfolded — not for the destruction...
House RentPosted by
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old Landlord sends him a check of $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

If finding a good house to rent is very difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word 'landlord' often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester in Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to ask for his current address. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter. He was stunned. It was a check for 2,500 dollars. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
Religionam630theword.com

5 Tips for Pastors Moving out of the Pastorate into Denominational Work

Some 15 years ago I transitioned from pastoring (for 42 years) into the office of the Director of Missions for the SBC churches of Metro New Orleans. My experience has me wanting to share ideas with friends such as Louisiana’s Dr. Steve Horn, who left the pastorate of FBC Lafayette to become Executive of that state’s SBC churches. Or, Dr. Shawn Parker, who left FBC Columbus MS for the Executive office in Mississippi.
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson family's battle with COVID-19 began with a headache

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson family's battle with COVID-19 began a week ago with a headache. The Misenar family at first thought it was probably nothing when 6-year-old Sheppard came home saying his head hurt. "We had some home tests and my husband, Seth, tested him and he had COVID,"...
The Mountaineer

Bethel flood relief operations

Cruso is ground zero for the worst flood damage in Haywood following the devastation of Tropical Storm Fred, but Bethel is ground zero for flood relief efforts. Hearts With Hands, an Asheville-based disaster relief organization, set up its mobile operations in the parking area at Bethel Baptist Church where meals were prepared for transport to the Cruso Community Center where up to 400 people were served daily. Hearts With Hands additionally brought in enough food, hygiene, first aid and cleaning supplies to fill up the Bethel Baptist Fellowship Hall many times over.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy