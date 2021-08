Family wounds are usually the toughest to heal. Especially when there’s a presumably unforgivable act that alters the course of a mother and daughter relationship. Carly (Carly Pope) is faced with a difficult set of circumstances concerning her mother, Angela (Natalie Boltt) ad a young age. With that was a desire to forget the circumstances of her past and forge a new life and identity. Something draws her back. Her mother, who is in a coma, has been kept under the care of a mysterious company. A company with the technology that will allow Carly to speak to her mother through a digital construct built upon Angela’s memory. At first, reluctant, Carly goes through with it. Upon her look for answers, she finds a presence far more sinister than she could imagine.