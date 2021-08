Lil Nas X is making his way back to the kitchen with Taco Bell.On Tuesday, the hip-hop artist was revealed as the Chief Impact Officer for the fast-food chain—which is where he used to work before his big break in the music industry.According to Billboard, in 2017, Nas X worked with the Taco Bell team at an outlet in Atlanta, Georgia. Now in 2021, he has two worldwide No.1 hits under his belt for “Old Town Road” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”Nas X’s honorary role will include a schedule of activities, collaborations, and company-wide marketing for his upcoming album MONTERO. Nas...