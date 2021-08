Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has revealed the twelve stars who will be taking part in the 2021 edition. The reality show is returning to Channel 4 later this month and will see some well-known faces trying to prove themselves against SAS selection as they leave behind their glamorous lifestyles and head into the wilds of the Scottish Hebrides in the remote island of Raasay, on one of the toughest selection courses yet.