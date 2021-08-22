Book events: Author schedules book signing in St. Francisville

Cher Levis, author of "The Bayou Fairies" and "The Great Storm," will read from her children's storybooks and sign them at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at The Conundrum Bookstore, 11917 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. She will be joined by illustrator Paula Merritt Windham. Social distancing will be maintained during the event. Find out more at thebayoufairies.com. For more information, call (504) 427-0421 or email missy@conundrumbooks.com.