Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy To Be Real

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “It is thrilling to be back in Pittsburgh, to be back in the town where it all started – in the city that raised me.” Pittsburgh native Billy Porter spoke exclusively with KDKA on the set of his new movie that’s filming here in town. The award-winning actor wrapped up filming on Tuesday night and took some time to reflect on the city he grew up in. He said without Pittsburgh, he wouldn’t be where he is in his career. In fact, he filmed at his alma mater, CAPA High School, during his time...