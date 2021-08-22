Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy To Be Real

femalefirst.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real', a new project from Gabrielle Union's I’ll Have Another production company. Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real'. The 51-year-old actor and singer is currently working on his feature directorial debut 'What If?' but he has also...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Union
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Amazon Studios#Lgbtq#Orion Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Life is sweet for ‘Candyman’ star Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo, who stars in the new “Candyman” sequel and the zombie series “Fear the Walking Dead,” is not a horror fan. It’s been decades, in fact, since he’s seen a scary movie. “Man, no. I don’t watch horror. I was scared,” he says with a laugh. “The last horror...
MoviesVanity Fair

Rachael Leigh Cook on Escaping Movie Jail and Reclaiming She’s All That

Two decades after starring in the definitive ’90s teen film, Cook is back for Netflix’s gender-swapped remake, He’s All That. She gets candid about why it initially seemed like a “terrible idea”—and how she redefined her career after a box office flop. After nearly three decades in Hollywood, Rachael Leigh...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Victoria Mahoney To Direct ‘The Old Guard 2’ For Netflix With Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne & More Returning

It’s no surprise that Netflix is working on a sequel to “The Old Guard.” Right after the first film debuted last year, the streaming platform was quick to tout massive viewership numbers and say it is one of the most-watched pieces of original content the streamer has released. So, while we are definitely getting “The Old Guard 2,” it doesn’t appear that the original film’s director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, is going to return to the new franchise.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Pose and LA's Finest stars team up for new queer comedy

Pose star Billy Porter is set to direct an upcoming queer teen comedy. The feature, with the working title of To Be Real, comes from LA's Finest star Gabrielle Union's I'll Have Another Productions and it follows a group of friends who escape their hometown for a big city Pride Weekend, reports Variety.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

‘The City That Raised Me:’ Pittsburgh Native Billy Porter Thrilled To Film New Movie In His Hometown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “It is thrilling to be back in Pittsburgh, to be back in the town where it all started – in the city that raised me.” Pittsburgh native Billy Porter spoke exclusively with KDKA on the set of his new movie that’s filming here in town. The award-winning actor wrapped up filming on Tuesday night and took some time to reflect on the city he grew up in. He said without Pittsburgh, he wouldn’t be where he is in his career. In fact, he filmed at his alma mater, CAPA High School, during his time...
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Judd Apatow's Gay Romantic Comedy Casts A Love Interest For Billy Eichner

“Bros,” the hotly anticipated romantic comedy starring Billy Eichner, has cast the other half of its central couple. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Luke Macfarlane had signed on to star opposite Eichner in the movie, which is being billed as the first gay rom-com to be released by a major studio.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Tara Nicole Whitaker to direct animated musical comedy feature ‘Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk’

Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg to executive produce star-studded musically driven animated comedy which promotes diversity, inclusion and community. Tara Nicole Whitaker will make her feature directorial debut with the animated feature Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk, which she will co-direct alongside John D. Eraklis. The star-studded cast includes Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Coolidge, Emmy Award winner Kenan Thompson, Emmy-nominated Howie Mandel, Luis Guzmán, Paul Blackthorne, Jamal Trulove, Domenick Lombardozzi, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Grammy Award Winner will.i.am, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson and Grammy Award nominee Snoop Dogg recently boarded and will executive produce Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk, which is a musically driven animated comedy that promotes diversity, inclusion, and community.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Billy Porter and Evan Peters on Building Boundaries and Method Acting

The Pose and Mare of Easttown Emmy nominees talk about dedicating themselves to their characters—and what happens when it becomes too much. In Reunited, Awards Insider hosts a conversation between two Emmy nominees who have collaborated on a previous project. Here, we speak with Pose star Billy Porter and Mare of Easttown’s Evan Peters, who previously worked together on the first season of Pose and American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Pose’s Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter & Our Lady J Reflect On Final Season And Reveal Who Would Have Gotten Married – Contenders TV: The Nominees

The category is: live, work, pose! FX groundbreaking series Pose has ended after three seasons, but its legacy lives on as proof that stories about underserved communities are not only universal but a powerful and necessary tool for representation. Creator and executive producer Steven Canals was turned out multiple times while pitching the idea for a show about the Black and brown transgender community and their influence on New York’s ballroom culture. “There were 166 meetings in this industry where I was told some version of, ‘We love the writing and the story is interesting, but I don’t know who the audience is...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: MJ Rodriguez – ‘Something To Say’

MJ Rodriguez has ‘Something To Say’ on her like-titled new single. Having risen to prominence on ‘Pose,’ the Emmy nominee is lighting a match under her musical ambition. Armed with the momentum of her acting success, Rodriguez has unwrapped the video for ‘Something.’. Directed by Dany Cerno, the visual sees...
MoviesComplex

Eddie Murphy to Join Jonah Hill for Kenya Barris-Directed Netflix Comedy

Two months after it was reported that Jonah Hill had landed a starring role in an untitled Netflix comedy, Eddie Murphy has joined the upcoming Kenya Barris-directed film. Murphy and Barris previously worked together on Coming 2 America, which arrived on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. Barris was a writer on the movie. Strong Baby’s Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin, Andy Berman, David Hyman, and Charisse Hewitt Webster will serve as executive producers on the forthcoming feature.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Hulu's Queer Teen Love Story Adds Megan Mullally, Tyler Alvarez and Michelle Buteau

Hulu’s upcoming queer teen love story, directed by Sammi Cohen, has rounded out its cast. Emmy and SAG Award-winner Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”), Tyler Alvarez (“Never Have I Ever”), Michelle Buteau (“First Wives Club”), Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”), Teala Dunn (“All Night”) and Isabella Ferreira (“Love, Victor”) join previously announced stars Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho in the movie.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Camila Cabello And Billy Porter’s Reimagined ‘Cinderella’ Is A High Fashion Fairytale

Everyone knows the story of Cinderella, whether you grew up with Walt Disney’s 1950 animated film, the Rodgers and Hammerstein television musical, or the European folktale. Still, adapting a beloved story for a new generation means connecting past and present. The cast and crew of 2021’s Cinderella was intent on innovation. The film, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on 3 September, reimagines the story as an uplifting musical about the power of self-discovery.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Kay Cannon Brought 'Cinderella' Into 2021 With the Help of Billy Porter as Her Fairy Godmother

In order to lure Camila Cabello to “Cinderella,” Kay Cannon borrowed a page from Prince Charming’s playbook. Sony told Cannon she could direct the film — she had already been writing the screenplay — provided she could convince the pop star that “Cinderella” should be her acting debut. So off Cannon went to Miami to meet with Cabello, having packed a glass slipper she’d bought on Etsy, even though her producers told her that would be “weird,” she says.
MoviesCollider

Billie Piper on Writing and Directing Her First Feature ‘Rare Beasts’ and Being Able to Talk Honestly With Other Women

Written and directed by Billie Piper, the dark dramedy Rare Beasts follows Mandy (played by Piper), a career-driven single mother of a challenging 7-year-old son who finds herself in a relationship with Pete (Leo Bill). Meanwhile, Pete is a man questioning the idea of the modern woman and whose belief in the sanctity of marriage leads him to view women as hypocrites, which definitely clashes with Mandy’s view on life.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Tiffany Haddish To Star In ‘I.F.’; Mike Mitchell Directing Darren Lemke Imaginary Friend Family Comedy For Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has set Tiffany Haddish to star in I.F., a live-action hybrid family comedy that has Mike Mitchell set to direct a script by Darren Lemke. The film blends animation with live action, in the vein of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The picture is the story of an imaginary friend. Lemke’s scripting credits include Goosebumps and Shazam! Mitchell directed Shrek Forever After (which Lemke co-wrote), and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Haddish is producing through her She Ready banner with Safehouse Pictures partners Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold. As an actress, Haddish has upcoming the Paul Schrader-directed drama The Card Counter, and She Ready is developing Tracey’s Life Matters, The Bardess, The Untitled Aida Rodriguez Project, Mystery Girl, Homecoming Queen, The Untitled Flo Jo Biopic and Down Undercover, this after the Emmy nominated special Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah for Netflix and two installments of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie, and CBS’ Kids Say the Darndest Things. Safehouse’s recent productions include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Robin Hood. Mitchell is repped by UTA and Hansen, Jacobson; Lemke by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone, and attorney Craig Emanuel; and Haddish by UTA, Brillstein Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.

Comments / 0

Community Policy