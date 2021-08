Like an arctic seal in the desert, there are some things that are just not meant to be on Love Island. Earlier in the season, this role fell to Chuggs, a man so brazenly middle class, I am half certain his villa ticket was sponsored by Jack Wills. Then there was Georgia, the embodiment of a normal, lovely woman and thus utterly incompatible with the biosphere of the island. Finally, we have Brett, another outcast who has somehow swum adrift onto shore. Only this time it is much worse.