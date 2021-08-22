Cancel
MLB

White Sox Minor League Update: August 21

By Brett Ballantini
South Side Sox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnockdown in the seventh, TKO in the bottom of the ninth, as the Knights walk off the Tides, creeping to just 4 1⁄2 games back of Norfolk in the process. Take that, Ginny! What’s craziest of all is that the hero today was new to Charlotte, the ascendant Romy González, who followed up what was already a 1-for-3 debut with a homer with a walk-off, three-run homer.

