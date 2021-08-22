Thunderbolt 12 tracks flooding as Henri slogs across Suffolk

A parking lot on East Main Street in Riverhead has already flooded as Tropical Storm Henri begins to make its presence felt in Suffolk County.

Police have barricaded some nearby flooded roads to prevent cars from coming through.

Water from the Peconic River has overflowed during previous storms and caused major flooding on nearby roadways, but that has not happened yet.

News 12 meteorologists say as much as 6 inches of rain is possible, which could cause surge flooding in low-lying areas.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Riverhead High School for anyone who needs a safe place to stay during the storm.

News 12’s Virginia Huie is with Thunderbolt 12 in Riverhead with the latest conditions.

