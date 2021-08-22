Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverhead, NY

Thunderbolt 12 tracks flooding as Henri slogs across Suffolk

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqptM_0bZJCvxz00

A parking lot on East Main Street in Riverhead has already flooded as Tropical Storm Henri begins to make its presence felt in Suffolk County.

Police have barricaded some nearby flooded roads to prevent cars from coming through.

Water from the Peconic River has overflowed during previous storms and caused major flooding on nearby roadways, but that has not happened yet.

News 12 meteorologists say as much as 6 inches of rain is possible, which could cause surge flooding in low-lying areas.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Riverhead High School for anyone who needs a safe place to stay during the storm.

News 12’s Virginia Huie is with Thunderbolt 12 in Riverhead with the latest conditions.

STORM GUIDES

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Henri
Power center: Electric outage resources
How ready are you for severe weather? These 10 tips will help you prepare
Are your pets prepared for severe weather? These 8 tips will help keep them safe
6 flooding safety tips to follow
12 tips to avoid getting caught in a rip current

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Riverhead, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderbolt#Severe Weather#Cars#Extreme Weather#The American Red Cross#Riverhead High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy