Bitcast 167 : Gaming’s Impact on Mental Health with Dr. Rachel Kowert of TakeThis.org
In this Bitcast special, we discuss the biggest news of the week including Halo Infinite launching without co-op and Forge, Outriders failures, and Gamescom teases. Then we are joined by Dr. Rachel Kowert, Research Director for TakeThis.org. We speak to Dr. Kowert about her work, the importance of challenging stigmas associated with gaming, the benefits gaming can provide, and more.seasonedgaming.com
Comments / 0