Campbell County, WY

Fire Weather Watch issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FAR SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS .A weak Pacific cold front will move through the area this morning, which will produce breezy westerly winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph later this morning and afternoon. Relative humidities will drop to around 15 percent across far southwest South Dakota this afternoon. Red flag conditions are expected across fire zones 322 and 326. Monday will be the hottest day of the period, ahead of the next cold front, with elevated fire weather conditions likely over a good portion of the area. Relatively humidities will drop to the teens across much of northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. The best potential for gusty winds and critical fire weather conditions still looks to be across the northeast Wyoming plains, where southwesterly winds will likely gust to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. A fire weather watch is in effect for fire zones 314 to 317. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, AND 317 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains and 317 Weston County Plains. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

